Mozzartbet: We operate within the laws

Mozzartbet Kenya Marketing Manager Frank Ochieng when the betting firm launched the drilling of 100 Wells Water Project on December 16, 2020 at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Nairobi . Picture Kanyiri Wahito

Mozzartbet Kenya Marketing Manager Frank Ochieng when the betting firm launched the drilling of 100 Wells Water Project on December 16, 2020 at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Nairobi . Picture Kanyiri Wahito





Mozzartbet has dismissed reports the company is involved in ‘shady’ financial deals.

The betting firm also reiterated its commitment towards developing sports and healthcare in the country.

The government recently instituted a clampdown on betting firms in the country with Interior CS Fred Mataing’i suggesting some of them were led by shadowy people and it was reported the firm is among those that had been affected.

“We are a clean company that operates with a lot of integrity,” said Frank Ochieng’, Mozzartbet’s Marketing Manager.

He spoke to Nairobi News on the sidelines of the firm’s end of year gala at a Nairobi hotel on Wednesday.

“We don’t engage in shady deals. We are licensed and operating under a licence that has strict guidelines. We adhere to all the rules.”

“There were some accusations levelled against us but this company has been developed under a lot of hard work and determination.”

Mozzartbet has in the recent past also invested in sports, water projects, and healthcare, and Ochieng says these will help cushion livelihoods from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been operating in Kenya for three years now and are pleased to be able to show solidarity with the Kenyan people and provide support for communities especially during this time when the pandemic has made it more difficult,” he explained.

On the sporting arena, Mozzartbet sponsored Kenyan Premier League side Mathare United while distributed uniforms and footballs to teams at the grassroots.

“The football talents available in this country are immense. We have been concentrating on empowering those at the grassroots, by trying to help the youth become professional footballers.”

The firm also has a plan to sink boreholes in the informal settlements within Nairobi.

“We recently launched our first water project in Homabay. Through this initiative, Mozzartbet aims to give back to society by delivering clean water to the communities.”

“To support the healthcare facilities, we have invested Sh10 million worth of medical equipment to help fight Covid-19 in Kenya.”

Healthcare facilities in Nakuru, Siaya, Kisii, Embu, Nyandarua, Baringo, Bomet, Kisumu, Kakamega and Kitui have benefitted from this program.