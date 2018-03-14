Motorists navigate a flooded section of Kipande road on March 3, 2018 after a heavy downpour in Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

You probably have experienced a splash of dirty water on your clothes or have been the perpetrator unconsciously driving around only to realise when it was too late.

Kenyans on Twitter have gone ham on motorists who splash water on pedestrians during the rainy season.

The conversation started when former NTV business news anchor Wallace Kantai wrote, “You’re driving a car. You’re (relatively) dry. (Relatively) warm. You see a puddle in front of you, and your fellow Kenyans walking or standing next to it. Why do you choose to drive into that puddle at high speed, flooding them with cold, dirty water?”

The scenario was termed as common by many tweeps who questioned why some drivers do it intentionally.

Some narrated how it becomes more heartbreaking when the aggrieved is a school going child.

Today a matatu splashed dirty water on a little girl going to school very early in the morning dressed in her very clean uniform. The look on that little girl’s face was so disheartening and helpless. — Liz (@lizkadasia) March 13, 2018

Back in childhood a driver flooded my mum with the muddy water then the car got stuck in mud just a few meters ahead. That’s when I knew Karma. — Brown_🇰🇪 (@Lansbrown) March 13, 2018

Speaks a lot about character. You can have everything in the world but lack character. — Carolyne Nekesa (@caroneksa) March 14, 2018

I don’t know man. I mean why? You have the option of slowing down right there. It won’t cost you a dime. It’s pretty sad — Dan (@Moseti_) March 13, 2018

So what does one lose by slowing down? If only they knew the curses spewed upon them! — HADIYYA QELHATAT (@hqelhatat) March 13, 2018

I never splash water on pedestrians and always give them way esp when they need to cross muddy puddles. But I hav been splashed on several times by uncultured drivers. Motorists should respect pedestrians rights. — SirJames Mwangi (@Sirjamesmwangi) March 14, 2018

We do the same when it’s dry. Speed on untarmaced roads and kick up a dust storm. Those walking turn red or light brown. — Harambee (@JesseKenya) March 13, 2018

I have lost count of the number of times I have been splashed on😏😤 — Linda Agola (@AgolaLinda) March 13, 2018