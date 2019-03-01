Motorist killed in freak accident along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Witnesses mill around the mangled wreckage of the which was involved in an accident with a truck along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway. PHOTO | MACHARIA MWANGI

A motorist died on Friday at dawn after the vehicle he was driving collided head on with a lorry near the Naivasha Maximum Security Prison on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The lorry driver and his loader sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Naivasha Sub County Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

An eye witness, Peter Karanja, said the private motorist in a Subaru was attempting to overtake several vehicles when the accident occurred at around 6am.

He also told journalists that the motorist was driving behind a bus that was being driven along the overtaking lane.

ATTEMPTING TO OVERTAKE

“The motorist did not have a clear view of the oncoming traffic before the accident,” said Mr Karanja.

Area divisional commander Samuel Waweru said the motorist succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Naivasha health facility.

The police boss also said the motorist was attempting to overtake when the accident happened.

The accident occurred barely a week after five people perished along the same road after a Nakuru-bound bus collided with a saloon car travelling to the opposite direction.