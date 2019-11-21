Motorist feared dead as vehicle plunges into Cheploch Gorge

A vehicle has plunged into popular Cheploch gorge on Kerio River, at the border of Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo Counties.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 11pm when the saloon car which was heading to Kabarnet missed the road on approaching the bridge, rolling down into the deep gorge.

The number of occupants in the car at the time of the accident is yet to be established.

When the Nation toured the area on Thursday morning, hundreds of locals had milled at the scene to catch a glimpse of what had happened.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle hit a guardrail at the Kerio River bridge before plunging in to the water.

Police officers had arrived at the scene to commence recovery efforts in the 100 meters deep crocodile infested gorge.

The gorge is famous for its daredevil Cheploch divers who are becoming a major tourism attraction in the region.

Traveling along the busy Iten-Kabarnet road, one cannot resist the urge to make a stopover to marvel at a group of youth who leap 100 metres into the crocodile infested Cheploch gorge.

Many tourists and travelers alike from far and wide have been traveling to the gorge at the border of Baringo and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties to have a glimpse of the divers which comprises 14 youth aged between 23 and 26 years.