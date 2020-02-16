Motorist dies after vehicle ploughs through trees and burst into flames

A motorist was on Sunday morning killed after he lost control of his vehicle near Sunshine Secondary School on Lang’ata road and ploughed through several trees.

According to a police report, the vehicle then landed on a perimeter fence where it reportedly burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.

The driver of the said vehicle was reportedly driving from the Mbagathi roundabout towards Lang’ata when the accident occurred at around 7am.

“It happened that the said motor vehicle was being driven from Mbagathi roundabout direction towards Lang’ata general direction,” said the police report

The vehicle was extensively damaged and the body of the deceased has since been transferred to the City Mortuary.