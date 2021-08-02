Motorcycle riders charged with theft

Anythony Njenga, Job Ruto and Peter Munya at the Kibera Law Courts where they faced theft charges. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

Three motorcycle riders who allegedly accosted a motorist in Riruta, Nairobi, and stole from him after accusing him of hitting one of them are facing theft charges at Kibera law courts.

They are Anthony Njenga Wamai, Joab Kibet Ruto and Peter Munyu Wairiria.

They are accused of robbing Peter Mbugua of a toolkit valued at Sh11,600 on July 27 in Kabiria.

Mbugua had found a crowd milling around an accident scene and decided to use an alternative road when he was accosted by the riders accusing him of damaging a motorcycle’s side mirror belonging to one of them.

One of the three suspects now facing theft charges sat on Mbugua’s car’s bonnet while demanding that he opens it.

The other took the tool kit while the rest struggled to vandalise Mbugua’s car and remove speakers.

Members of the public and bodaboda riders intervened and rescued Mbugua who got the opportunity to flee the scene.

The three suspects were arrested after Mbugua reported the incident at Riruta police station.

They denied the charges before principal magistrate Sharon Maroro.

The trio were released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 each. Their case will be mentioned on August 16