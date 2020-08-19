Mother, two children burn to death in Mathare fire





A family of three on Tuesday night died at Area Two in Mathare North after their house was razed down.

A 35-year-old mother of two children, aged 12 and 3 are said to have suffocated during the incident as they tried to salvage some of their belongings.

The fire is reported to have started at around 11pm yesterday and quickly spread to other houses but the three family members tried to salvage their belongings when they got trapped in the inferno.

Several other houses were burnt down with victims counting untold losses.

Police said investigations were underway to establish the cause of the night inferno.

However, locals said that some burning firewood that was left in one of the houses might have been the cause of the fire.

The three bodies have been taken to City mortuary awaiting autopsy.