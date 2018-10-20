Suspected gangsters John Githinji (left) and Joseph Kang'ethe in a police vehicle moments after they surrendered at the Nyeri regional DCI headquarters on October 22, 2018. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Two of Nyeri’s most wanted gangsters presented themselves to the Central Regional Directorate of Criminals Investigations headquarters to end a three-month manhunt.

Police have been pursuing Joseph Kang’ethe alias Wakinanyu and John Githinji alias Mrefu over links to violent robberies as well as links to Mungiki sect.

The two surrendered through human rights lobby groups Informaction and Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI).

They claimed that police have been out to kill them since July, following the murder of Kamakwa Location Chief Kimiti Nyuguto.

The human rights groups drove them to the regional DCI offices where they were taken into custody for questioning and possible prosecution.

‘SURRENDER SAFELY’

“They believe they are being targeted by police who want to harm them and they requested that we help them surrender safely. If they are found culpable of any offence we would want the legal processes to be followed,” Mr Khelef Khalifa of Informaction said is a statement.

The suspects are linked to violent robberies and being part of Mungiki sect, though they denied the allegations.

Mr Joseph Kang’ethe admitted to being a member of the Mungiki sect in 2005 which saw him spend time at Nyeri Main Prison before being released in 2007. He nevertheless insists that he has since reformed.

He was tried for robbery with violence in 2009 and linked to the murder of former Othaya DCI boss Johnah Nzau. He was however acquitted in December 2017 of the charges for lack of evidence.

During the trial period he was also arrested for jumping bail as police continued to link him to armed robberies in Nyeri Town.

Mr John Githinji on his part was convicted of robbery with violence in 2000 and detained at Nyeri Prison until 2006 when he was set free.

Two years later, police profiled him as a wanted man after he allegedly attempted to hijack then Nyeri Central Officer Commanding Police station.

ORGANISED CRIMES

Detective also link him to a series of robberies and organised crimes in Nyeri.

Nyeri County DCI boss Johnah Kirui said that the suspects would be interrogated first as they prepare to present them to court.

“This makes it easier for us to work and we encourage other suspects to surrender themselves peacefully and no harm will befall them. Those who have done so have been assured of their safety,” he said.

The Nation has also learned that four more suspects had agreed to surrender themselves to the police but developed cold feet in the last minute. According to police sources, the four suspects are wanted over links to the Mungiki gang that has resurfaced over the last few months.