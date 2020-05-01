Most Nairobians to go without water supply ‘for several hours’

Water supply to majority of households in Nairobi county is set to be disrupted for hours after the City’s main water treatment plant was shut down.

Nairobi Water Company announced on Friday that at least 85 per cent of estates and commercial centres in Nairobi will experience water shortage for several hours.

The firm said the interruption was because one of the main treatment facilities experienced an operational glitch owing to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

“Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company Ltd has today shut down production at Ng’ethu treatment works, which serves 85 per cent of Nairobi City County population due to heavy downpour of rainfall (79mm) in the Aberdare Ranges – our main catchment area,” a statement read in part.

The water firm explained that this has seen increased river flow causing very high turbidity in the raw water flowing with soil deposits linked to landslide upstream.

“This has necessitated the closing of the Ng’ethu water treatment plant to avoid transmission of water which does not meet the World Health Organization standards, which we ascribe to. Water supply in the city is expected to resume by 6pm today (May 1),” the statement continued.

The entire city centre (UoN main campus, Industrial Area, Coca Cola factory, JKIA, EPZ-Athi River, among others) are some of the areas listed for interruption.

South B, South C and other neighbourhoods along Mombasa Road, Mathare, Eastleigh, Airforce Base, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani, Maringo, Buruburu and Bahati will also be affected.

Other estates along Jogoo Road, Baba Dogo, Dandora, Umoja, Donholm, Fedha, Tassia, Embakasi and other areas along Outering Road will also go without water.

The other estates to experience water shortage include Kangundo Road, Ruai, Kayole, Komarock, Njiru, Kenya Breweries, Kenyatta University, Kahawa Barracks and Sukari estates, Kasarani, Mwiki, Garden Estate and Thome Estate on Thika Road.

Estates along Limuru Road and Parklands area, including Ngara, Aga Khan Hospital, City Park, Gigiri, Muthaiga, among others will also be affected.

The water company said Nairobi county is now relying on water from Sasumua, Kikuyu Springs and Ruiru dams, which only supply 15 per cent of the entire city.

“More or less, the whole of Nairobi City County and its environs will experience water supply interruption,” said Nairobi Water Company.

The firm added that Ng’ethu water works is designed to treat water efficiently with water of less turbidity. However, the raw water flowing into the treatment plant has failed to respond to the chemicals used to treat the same and solutions are being sought to ensure the treatment process is operationalised and normalised.