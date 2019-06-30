Most Kenyans think country is headed in the wrong direction, survey reveals

Almost half of Kenyans think the country is headed in the wrong direction in as far as the high cost of living, corruption and high unemployment rates are concerned, this is according to a report released on Sunday by Infotrak Research and Consulting.

The report indicates that 53 percent of the people who participated in the survey cited the high cost of living as the country’s biggest problem

33 per cent of the sampled population cited corruption, while 18 per cent said Kenya’s biggest problem is unemployment.

The survey further revealed that 58 per cent of Kenyans are unsatisfied with the 2019/2020 national budget which was recently read.

WRONG DIRECT

Only 17 percent of Kenyans are contented with the budget while 25 percent are unsure.

26 percent of Kenyans blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for steering Kenya in the wrong direction while 55 percent credited him for taking the country in the right direction.

17 percent believe it took the effort of both President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga to steer the country in the right direction while 7 percent said it took the effort of President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

POLITICAL PARTIES

The survey findings also indicate that 31 percent of Kenyans feel there is no opposition in the country while 44 percent believe the opposition is there is not doing its work of keeping the government on check.

According to the survey, Jubilee Party remains the most popular political party with 40 percent, followed by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) at 21 percent and Wiper Democratic Movement in third place with 3 percent.

Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya each score 1% on the popularity scale.