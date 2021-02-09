Mosimane praises Qatar’s organisation of FIFA Club World Cup

DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Pitso Mosimane, Manager of Al Ahly SC looks on during a Post Match Press Conference during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Al Ahly SC manager Pitso Mosimane applauded Qatar’s commitment to safely hosting the FIFA Club World Cup at a press conference on Sunday.

Mosimane and his players have spent five weeks in a medical bubble in order to participate in the tournament, which got underway on Thursday night. Qatar has implemented strict health and safety protocols in order to host the tournament safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mosimane said: “We haven’t faced any issues during the past five weeks. We are trying our best to look after our health – and the health of our opponents. We comply with these rules to ensure the safety of everyone and in order to continue playing football.”

Mosimane went on to praise Qatar’s readiness to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in under two years’ time.

“The airport, transportation, hotels, stadiums, and training pitches are all fantastic – and these are the most important components when it comes to hosting a successful World Cup. From a technical point of view, everything is compliant here. I’d give it a green tick.”

Ahly lost to European champions Bayern Munich 2-0 in the semis on Monday and will face CONMEBOL representatives Palmeiras of Brazil in the third-place match on Thursday.

Earlier, the African champions beat Micheal Olunga’s Al Duhail SC 1-0