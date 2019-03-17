Moses Kuria explains why he hates devolution with a passion

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at the Milimani Law Court in Nairobi on February 12, 2019 during the hearing of an incitement case against him. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Member of Parliament for Gatundu South, Moses Kuria, has explained his ‘hate’ for devolution in the latest of his trademark controversial posts on social media.

His dislike for devolution, the MP explained, has been brought about by the theft of funds in the counties.

“I hate devolution. It is our collective stupidity of transforming 47 men and women into billionaires. We give them between 4 and 20 billion every year without controls. The highest recipient is Turkana County – 12 billion in the division of revenue and close to 10 billion in Equalisation funds. Yet, people are dying of hunger and thirst,” Kuria wrote on Facebook.

“Devolution is the worst curse we brought ourselves as a nation,” he added, while also faulting Kenyans for their tendency of supporting things without thinking through.

CORRUPTION

Devolution is the statutory delegation of powers from the central government to a regional or local level.

The Constitution of Kenya 2010 gave birth to a devolved system of government, allowing governors to take charge of development, security and health agendas of their counties.

This model has led to some success stories including the building of stadiums in Kakamega and Machakos counties.

There have also been negative stories brought about by devolution, including cases of widespread corruption from governors.