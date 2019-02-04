Moses Kuria to seek Jubilee’s presidential ticket, lines up Raila as deputy





Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has announced that he will vie for the presidency in 2022.

Speaking during Hot 96 breakfast show on Monday, the legislator said he will battle it out with Deputy President William Ruto for the Jubilee ticket.

Kuria said he was confident he will trounce Ruto in the nomination, but would not mind offering him a deputy position.

He listed his other preferred deputies as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

Kuria’s sentiments come just days after reports that he was decamping from Jubilee Party to Democratic Party.

The legislator had last week posted a picture of DP’s flag and lamp symbol and said it will be the party of choice for leaders in Mount Kenya region.

DP Secretary-General Jacob Haji however dismissed the reports and asked Kenyans to ignore Kuria’s social media posts.