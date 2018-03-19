Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria (left) and John Gichiri Njau the artiste behind the 'Ikamba' song. PHOTOS | NATION

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has paid bail for a musician accused of spearheading hatred between two communities.

Mr Kuria paid the Sh250, 000 bail on Monday after successfully pleading for the reduction of the initial Sh 700,000 bail.

The musician, John Gichiri Njau, last week pleaded not guilty to three counts of the offence of ethnic contempt.

The musician was arrested after releasing the infamous ‘Ikamba’ song that mocked members of the Kamba community following a charcoal sale ban by Kitui governor Charity Ngilu.

But in an interview with a local vernacular radio station on Thursday, the MP defended the musician saying he is not the person behind the controversial song.

“Njau will not sleep in the cell tonight. My lawyer is already working on the bail out. I also want to say it here that Njau is not among the two artistes behind that song. He is just an extra who is filmed picking a mango from a wheelbarrow,” said Kuria.