Moses Kuria makes ‘comeback’ on social media

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria on Tuesday broke a promise he made in December 31, 2019 that he would stay off social media and posted on Facebook.

His post, came just hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta made changes on his cabinet.

In his post, Mr Kuria focused on the appointment of Mr Zack Kinuthia to the position of CAS in the Ministry of Education.

“To enhance the roll out of the incompetency Based Curriculum I have removed Professor Colleta Suda as the CAS for Education and replaced her with Zack Kinuthia, HSC,” Mr Kuria posted on his official Facebook account.

This is exactly 14 days after Kuria promised to keep off social media as he challenged his critics to meet him on the ground.

In his New Year resolutions, Mr Kuria stated that it was the last post in the year 2020.

In addition, he stated that he had quit alcohol throughout the year 2020.

His last statement on the post was tukutane kwa ground (let us meet on the ground).

Mr Kuria who openly supports Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Kenyatta has in recent days had a run with the law.

Over the weekend, the MP was arrested and and detained at Kilimani Police Station on assault charges.