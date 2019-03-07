Moses Kuria: Jubilee Party is dead

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria addressing journalists at Parliament buildings in Nairobi on January 10,2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria addressing journalists at Parliament buildings in Nairobi on January 10,2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL





Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria now believes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is dead.

The vocal legislator confirmed as much on his Twitter page, in a thread of tweets which appeared as responses to an online discussion with Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohammed.

In the same Tweet, Kuria also seemed to credit the collapse of Jubilee Party to Raila Odinga, who is famously referred to as ‘Baba’. He, however, failed to substantiate his controversial allegations.

It is now clear that there is no longer a political party known as Jubilee @HusseinMohamedg . Respect Baba — Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) March 5, 2019

The outspoken Kuria serves as lawmaker for Gatundu South – President Kenyatta’s constituency – on a Jubilee Party ticket.

His sentiments come in the backdrop of discontent within the ruling party, which boasts a majority of legislators both in the National and Senate Assemblies.

For instance, there have been public exchanges between legislators allied to Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto over the ongoing purge against corruption by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as well as Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The internal wrangles in Jubilee resulted in the recent resignation of Party Vice Chairman David Murathe, Kenyatta’s close ally.