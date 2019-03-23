Moses Kuria in Wajir with his delegation that includes Raila – PHOTOS

Share this via PWA

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria in Wajir on March 23, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Saturday used his tour to Wajir County together with ODM leader Raila Odinga to market his presidential ambition.

Mr Kuria and Mr Odinga joined Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi to launch a series of women empowerment activities.

Other politicians at the event were MPs Junet Mohamed (Suna East), Abdulswammad Nassir (Mvita), and Mombasa governor Hassan Joho.

‘MY DELEGATION’

On Facebook, Mr Kuria captioned the photos with a curious choice of words. “My delegation has landed safely in Wajir.”

The post also had hashtags #MK2022 and #KaziNaPesa.

The MP’s statement stirred excitement among Kenyans online who sought to understand how Mr Odinga was part of ‘Mr Kuria’s delegation’.

“Correction……That’s the delegation accompanying Baba The Enigma,” Tony Smojo Almeida started by correcting the MP.

Shiku Wa Gicheru followed in support; “Lol. Baba is the elephant in the room there so it’s actually Baba’s delegation there.”

“Moses Kuia please reduce wateva you’re smoking…..whose delegation is it….,” Julius Papadopoulos Fumo also told him.

2022 COALITION

Others though Mr Odinga and Mr Kuria are out to form a 2022 coalition.

“Kuria, I know your plans….you want to form an alliance to beat Ruto in 2022…but thats good, count me…we will beat Ruto pants down,” Davie Koech Tangus said.

Wambua Justus observed; “Moses Kuria am beginning to like your politics of maturity and you are now becoming a national leader. Achia sonko matusi sasa and showcase your brilliance.”