Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria holds hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter Ngina during a public function in his constituency. PHOTO | COURTESY

Photos of Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria at a public function in the company of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter Ngina have set tongues wagging on social media.

The photos were taken when the controversial MP presented cheques to local women groups which are beneficiaries of Kiambu county’s Uwezo Fund.

While Nigina’s appearance at the event could have been purely to raise the profile of the initiative, the online community held a different view, with some speculating that this could be her baby steps into active politics.

Others posted not so pleasant comments directed at Kuria.

“Continue grooming the Kenyatta’s, once those kids are big enough, you will be eliminated the way they did the MP who was there before you so that you can be nominated. You are a pawn in a chess game,” wrote Thiong’o Wa Gachuhi.

“That is better now. Sio saa zote moving up and down telling people about who to vote for in 2022,” commented Bony Kamau.

“At least u have one thing good for the first time in ua life,” said Ben Arteta Mustafa.

“Well done. How can I join the Foundation?” Serah Kihara wrote.

But the controversial MP had the perfect response to some of the unsavoury online comments.

“You do not need to read my post. Your ignorance will sniff it for you,” he wrote.