Moses Kuria goes on hunger strike

Embattled Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has gone on hunger strike protesting his arrest and his continued detention at Kilimani Police station.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, while addressing journalists outside Nairobi Area Police Station, said the lawmaker told them that he was apprehensive of his own security at the police station and as a result, they have put people to be on a 24-hour surveillance at the station.

“We have seen Moses Kuria and he is still at Kilimani Police station. We have because as we said on Friday, he is apprehensive of his own security at the police station. In fact, he has indicated to us that he has not been able to eat and he has said he is going on a hunger strike until the rule of law is restored and court orders respected in the country,” said Mr Ichung’wa.

WOES

Together with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, the MP alleged that the woes of MP Kuria is as a result of being allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

They accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of cracking down on political leaders perceived to be working closely with the DP.

Mr Nyoro alleged that Mr Kuria’s woes started when he joined DP Ruto’s camp when the other camp thought he was supporting them.

“It is then that he was told they will deal with him. They looked for scandals in CDF and when they did not find any, they arrested him over something that happened over a month ago. Kuria has been arrested for the same reasons I was also arrested and those allied to DP Ruto,” said Mr Nyoro.

On his part, Mr Ichung’wa accused those charged with security of the country of being “busy in politics and have no time to deal with security issues plaguing the country”.

“This is testament to that position that indeed those we have charged with our security instead of being in their offices are probably up and about looking for politicians and listening to what they are saying or doing and waiting for the next one to arrest,” he said.