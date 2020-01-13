Moses Kuria expected to appear in court

Gatundu Member of Parliament Moses Kuria is expected to appear in court on Monday.

This follows his arrest last Friday at Citizen Television studios after he was accused of assaulting a woman.

While a court had issued orders granting him Sh50,000 cash bail pending his appearance in court to be charged, police declined to have him freed until Saturday evening.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot directed that the lawmaker be set free until the hearing of his suit against the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Monday at 11 am.

Politicians affiliated to deputy President William Ruto who went to camp outside Milimani Police Station demanding his release as well as journalists present were teargassed by the police.

Residents of Gatundu also protested the reluctance to have him released despite an existing court order.

The legislator is alleged to have assaulted the complainant on December 8 last year at the Royal Media Services’ premises during a show in which the MP was invited to discuss BBI.

Mr Kuria allegedly attacked her when she confronted him over his remarks during a fundraiser for orphans in Kiambu.

“This is to confirm that the order was issued by this court on January 10, it is authentic and you may proceed with the necessary action,” read a letter from the Milimani Chief Magistrate courts addressed to the OCS in Kilimani.