Moses Kuria dramatically ejected from BBI rally

Drama and chaos ensued at the Building Bridges Initiative rally in Kitui when Gatundu Sound MP Moses Kuria was ejected out of the rally.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu was heard urging supporters to eject the feisty legislator.

Kuria arrived accompanied by several MPs allied to DP Ruto including Kipchumba Murkomen, Kimani Ichung’wa and senator Aaron Cheruiyot among others, as the rally was starting.

His tangatanga colleagues from Ukambani MPs Victor Munyaka, Nimrod Mbai loudly protested when orderlies prevented the MPs from accessing the main dais and ushered them at the back of the tents.

Calm was later restored and Mr Kuria was allowed back upon intervention of former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka and ODM leader Raila Odinga.