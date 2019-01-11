Moses Kuria: Do I drink with your mother? – VIDEO





Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Thursday had a response during a TV interview that even left the TV host shocked.

The MP was at vernacular station Inooro TV and was responding to allegations by Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Woman Rep Gathoni wa Muchomba of always making reckless comments under the influence of alcohol.

Kuria responded by wondering whether he drinks with anyone’s mother.

“These people are always saying I have insulted them whether I have done it or not. This talk of saying am a drunkard and I talk when drunk, but do I drink with your mother? Don’t make me angry,” he told presenter Kamau Kang’ethe.

Kang’ethe appeared shocked by the response, characterised a few moments of awkward silence, before he quickly switched the topic and told his viewers “let’s look at some SMS”.

Moses Kuria tell off those who usually calls him 'Mlevi' says he don't drink with their mothers. #DeliveringInMtKenya @inoorotv pic.twitter.com/rvSPwyEtF4 — Mukami Wa Embu 🇰🇪 (@MukamiWaEmbu) January 10, 2019

Governor Waititu on Wednesday said it is important for leaders to speak when they are very sober.

“We want to ask leaders to be sober when speaking, that is why we are fighting alcohol in Central Kenya. Please our friend, our brothers, just be very very sober when you are speaking because everybody is looking at the facts on the ground,” the governor said.

Mr Kuria on Thursday apologised to President Uhuru Kenyatta over his remarks on the lack of development projects in central Kenya and also to governors from the Mt Kenya region, saying “I now know better.”