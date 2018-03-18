Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria (left) and John Gichiri Njau the artiste behind the 'Ikamba' song. PHOTOS | NATION

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has offered to bail out an artiste accused of spearheading hatred between two communities through the infamous Ikamba song.

The musician, John Gichiri Njau, early this week pleaded not guilty to three counts of the offence of ethnic contempt.

But in an interview with a local vernacular radio station on Thursday, the MP defended the musician saying he is not the person behind the controversial song.

“Njau will not sleep in the cell tonight. My lawyer is already working on the bail out. I also want to say it here that Njau is not among the two artistes behind that song. He is just an extra who is filmed picking a mango from a wheelbarrow,” said Kuria.

The musician is however still in custody at Industrial Area Remand Prison, after he was unable to raise a cash bail of Sh700,000 granted to him by the court.

Njau was arrested after releasing the Ikamba song which mocks members of the Kamba community following a charcoal sale ban by Kitui governor Charity Ngilu.

The lyrics of the song say that the Kamba community will eat dogs and wild birds due to starvation, when the mango season is over.

Although the Kenya Film Classification Board Chief executive Ezekiel Mutua banned the sale and broadcast of the controversial song, the song has attracted a huge following on social media since its release.

Njau’s trial is set to kick off on April 11.



