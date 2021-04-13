Moses Kuria arrested, spends night behind bars

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at the police station after his arrest. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria spent Monday night behind bars after he was arrested for allegedly violating the curfew order imposed by the State.

The Jubilee MP was arrested in a night raid that was conducted by police before being locked up at Karuri Police Station in Kiambu County.

Kuria confirmed his arrest in a short post on his official Facebook page without providing details on why he had been arrested.

But sources say the Gatundu South Legislator was arrested for flouting the Covid-19 regulations by holding a meeting inside one of the hotels along the Northern Bypass.

The MP shared pictures in which he is with his supporters as he was being booked at the police station.

Kuria claimed the wife of George Koimburi, his People Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate in the Juja constituency by-election, had been arrested.

“The cowards have arrested the wife to Hon George Koimburi, PEP Candidate for Juja. She will be arraigned in a Thika court tomorrow. But verily, verily I say unto you. Nothing can stop an idea whose time has come. Tukutane Thika asubuhi,” the MP posted.

The Juja seat fell vacant following the death of MP Francis Munyua alias Wakapee on February 22 and is scheduled for May 18.