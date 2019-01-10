Moses Kuria apologises to Uhuru, invites Raila to visit Gatundu





Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has apologised to President Uhuru Kenyatta over his remarks on the lack of development projects in central Kenya.

In a media briefing at Parliament building on Thursday, the MP said he has invited ODM leader to Raila Odinga to launch projects in his Gatundu South constituency as part of the handshake.

The MP added that he has also written to the Building Bridges to Unity taskforce, which is implementing the handshake, to accord him an opportunity to present his views on the handshake.

Mr Kuria also apologised to governors from the Mt Kenya region, saying “I now know better.”

“Let us not talk about development. Let us go the ground and fast-track development. We can do better especially on the speed of already funded projects. And that’s where the problem is; some people are sleeping on the job, and we will not tire reminding them because they are letting the president down, ” he said

The MP said he has shared with Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti details of what he said were threats to his life.