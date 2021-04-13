Moses Kuria, 10 others fined after admitting to flouting Covid-19 rules

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria in a Nairobi Court on January 21, 2020, during the hearing of incitement to violence case against him. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria was on Tuesday charged at the Kiambu law courts with flouting Covid-19 pandemic regulations.

Kuria and his 10 co-accused pleaded guilty to charges including not wearing a mask, holding an illegal gathering, not obeying curfew hours and failure to observe the social distance rule.

The Jubilee lawmaker and 10 others were arraigned on Tuesday after spending Monday night in police custody at Karuri Police Station in Kiambu County.

They have been released on a fine of Sh75,000 each or they serve 8 months in prison in default.

The Gatundu South Legislator was arrested on Monday for flouting Covid-19 regulations by holding a meeting inside one of the hotels located along the Northern Bypass.

