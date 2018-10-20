The morning drizzle in the city centre on October 23, 2018. PHOTO | NYABOGA KIAGE

Commuters in Nairobi were caught unawares by a morning drizzle that hit most parts of the capital on Tuesday.

The Kenya Meteorological Department released a forecast last month that indicated heavy rains will continue hitting the city util December.

The morning drizzle caused heavy traffic on Thika Super Highway as early as 5am.

Drivers also had hard time driving to the city center due to poor visibility.

Most Nairobians confessed of being caught unawares with the drizzle.

“I did not know that the rains would start that early but luckily I had my umbrella with me in my hand bag,” said Ms Karen Mogusu.

Nairobi county government has come under sharp criticism from residents who want Governor Mike Sonko to deal with the city’s malfunctioning drainage system.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week also asked the governor to deal with the menace.