Morgan Heritage now want a piece of Sauti Sol, Elani

Jamaican reggae group Morgan Heritage have picked up two Kenyan bands that they intend to work with after a successful collabo with Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz.

Morgan Heritage collaborated with Diamond on the ‘Hallelujah’ song that became a huge hit in the East African region.

Seemingly motivated with the achievement, Morgan Heritage now want to try out another collabo, this time with musical group Sauti Sol as well as Elani.

“We have a collabo with Wyre and we are looking forward to work with Sauti Sol.

“We love what they are doing. There is much talent in Kenya including Elani,” on of Morgan Heritage members was quoted in a recent interview.