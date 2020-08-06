More youths for CAS appointments as Uhuru hints looming cabinet reshuffle





President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday said he will appoint a few more youthful Kenyans as Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) in the coming days as he hinted on a looming reorganisation of his Cabinet.

During the last Cabinet reorganisation in January, the President appointed several individuals under the age of 35 years as Chief Administrative Secretaries.

“I really look forward to working with our young people and as I said earlier, in the coming days I will be adding a good number of CASs of the same generation. Young men and women whom I hope will engage with their fellow young people and bring them on board to become decision makers today,” said President Kenyatta.

The head of state said he is impressed with the way Zack Kinuthia (CAS Education) and Nadia Ahmed (ICT and Youth Affairs) have adapted in Government, working day and night to ensure the Government’s development agenda is achieved.

PUBLIC DISCOURSE

The president, who was speaking during the launch of the Generation Unlimited Kenya, further directed the youthful CAS to engage the youth across the country and increase their participation in public discourse.

He said a lot more needs to be done to ensure the youth are heard, saying he has heard their call for more engagement in government processes and that the government remains committed to equipping young people with the right education and give them a platform to grow and prosper.

The president said a variety of different programs established throughout over the years to benefit the youth are in place but unfortunately there is disconnect in terms of access to information as well as funds.

NEW PROGRAMS

President Kenyatta at the same time directed ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru to come with mechanisms to breach the gaps and ensure access to funds becomes easier.

The head of state said the Government will not launch new programs but will instead purpose to fix the existing ones especially those affecting the youth, women and people with disabilities.

“My administration has prioritised investments in young people. These investments are yielding results and we can confidently say that Kenya has made good progress towards the achievement of objectives of GenU,” he said.

The president encouraged young people to form groups and establish companies where they can be tasked with doing government jobs directly instead of being recruited by third parties.