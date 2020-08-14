More trouble for Pauline Njoroge





A judge has suspended the appointment of Pauline Njoroge and four others to the Tourism Regulatory Authority Board by Tourism CS Najib Balala last week.

Employment and Labour Relations Court Justice Hellen Wasilwa on Thursday suspended their appointments until a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is heard and determined.

Mr Balala had appointed Kevin Muasya, Alais Lenana Momoi Njoroge, Isaac Muchiri Njangu and Ms Njoroge through a gazette notice, as members of the board, for a period of three years from August 7.

However, Mr Balala on Saturday revoked Ms Njoroge’s appointment following an uproar from Kenyans and replaced her with Ms Najma Ismael.

And on Thursday, the court suspended the appointments altogether.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this application interpartes, an interim order be and is hereby issued suspending the Gazette Notice Vol. CXXII- NO. 150 No. 5462 dated 7th August, 2020 notifying of the appointment of the Interested Parties herein as members of the Tourism Regulatory Board for a period of three years effective from 7th August, 2020,” Justice Wasilwa ordered.

In the petition, the LSK argued that the appointments are unconstitutional, unlawful and illegal because they were done in total disregard of procedural, constitutional and statutory requirements.

The five had been appointed for a tenure of three years effective August 7, 2020.

Ms Njoroge had welcomed her appointment promising to have discussions on all matters.

“We have walked this journey together on this wall, and in one way or another you have all contributed to what I have become. Your continued support is part of what keeps me going and you are therefore important to me and all your opinions matter, even when we may disagree on various positions from time to time,” she said

The case will be heard on August 27.