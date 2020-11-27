More trouble for ‘fake doctor’ held in Sh200m PPE fraud as DCI prefers more charges





A hospital proprietor who was last week arrested and charged with obtaining 3,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) kits worth over Sh14.25 million from a businessman by false pretences, will face new charges.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is calling on those who could have lost their money to Benson Mugendi Mbaka alias Dr Benson Mugendi Mbaka under the pretense that he could help them acquire PPEs to register their complaints.

Mbaka, who is a director at Lifeline Group of Hospitals, formerly Kahawa Wendani Hospital, in Nairobi was arrested on Thursday after investigations linked him to several incidents of fraud involving fake medical tenders worth over Sh200 million.

Detectives from the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit of the DCI said the suspect is a primary school dropout who has been masquerading as a trained medical doctor and purports to award tenders for the supply of PPEs to unsuspecting traders.

DCI on Wednesday said they are in receipt of additional information that other individuals who were not party to the original suit may have also lost millions of shillings to him.

“We are therefore appealing to such persons to make a report with the officer in charge of economic and commercial crimes unit at the DCI Headquarters- block B ground floor room number 12,” DCI said.

Following the arrest and arraignment of Benson Mugendi Mbaka alias Dr Benson Mugendi Mbaka, the director of Lifeline Group of hospitals for the offence of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public by pretence that he would acquire personal protective equipment (PPEs)… pic.twitter.com/j7ykvOHfTa — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 25, 2020

He was charged before Kibera chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani where he denied the charges and freed on bond of Sh5 million with an option of a cash bail of Sh2 million.

The case will be mentioned on December 3.