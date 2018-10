TV journalist Jacque Maribe in court. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

The High Court will rule on Tuesday, October 30 whether TV journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu will be released on bond.

Maribe and Irungu are accused of murdering Nairobi businesswoman Monica Kimani on September 19 at Lamuria Gardens Apartment, Kilimani estate in Nairobi.

Maribe had pleaded with the court to grant her bail to enable her take care of her four-year-old son because she was a single mother. She maintains that she was not a flight risk.

More to follow…