More than 60 pupils rushed to KHN from collapsed classroom accident

Sixty four pupil from Precious Talent Top School have been taken at Kenyatta National Hospital following the Monday morning accident at their school which claimed seven lives.

Acting KNH CEO Evanson Kamuri has confirmed to Nairobi News that most of the admitted pupils are in stable condition.

STABLE CONDITION

“Only two are in serious condition, the boy has injuries on his lung and kidneys while the girl has soft tissue injuries but has no internal damages. So far the rest have only have soft tissue injuries but are in stable condition. We have done MRI and CT scan and so far so good,” Kamuri said.

The KNH boss also said none of the patients has been admitted yet, while expressing hope that most of them will be discharged after receiving treatment.

According to eye witnesses, the 6:50am incident happened after a wall of junior class pupils collapsed and brought down a two-storey building.

TV footage showed rescue teams from Kenya Red Cross, St John’s Ambulance, school workers, residents and other Good Samaritans combing through the rubble and lifting blocks as they battled to save the trapped children.

SEWER LINE

It is not yet clear how many pupil were in the collapsed classroom when the building went down, but the school has close to 800 pupils.

The classes that collapsed were housing the junior primary pupils but the most affected are those in Standard Six, Seven and Eight on the ground floor, who were trapped in rubble.

The school owner Mr Moses Wainaina attribute the morning accident to a sewer line that was recently dug behind the classrooms by Governor Mike Sonko’s administration, thus weakening the building’s foundation.

“They had good intentions to help this school but an accident has happened,” he said as he battled to calm irate parents.