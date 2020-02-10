More than 10 heads of state to attend Moi’s burial

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has eulogized the late President Daniel Arap Moi as a true Pan-Africanist.

Museveni signed a condolence book during the African Union summit that is happening in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

“Stopped by Mzee Moi tribute desk at the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, to eulogize the true Pan-Africanist. My condolences and that of Ugandans to His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, the Moi family, and all Kenyans on the passing of this icon,” Museveni said on social media.

Museveni is among 10 heads of states who are expected to attend the burial of former president Moi at his home in Kabarak on Wednesday.

The committee organizing the funeral said it is still compiling the list of those who will attend but by Monday, 10 presidents, including Museveni and President Salva Kiir of South Sudan had confirmed their attendance.

VIP DIGNITARIES

According to sources, an unnamed representative of the Queen of England has also confirmed his attendance.

Former Tanzanian presidents Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete will also be among dignitaries gracing the burial.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho also stated that the Kabarak grounds will accommodate more than 30,000 people.

Moi’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium, a state function which several foreign dignitaries are expected to attend.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead in the memorial service for the second president of the Republic of Kenya.