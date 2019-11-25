More rains expected as Uhuru orders KDF to help in rescue operation

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain throughout this week, with up to 30mm raising fears of more devastating effects in various parts of the country.

According to meteorological department, regions likely to be affected include Western, South Eastern, Northwestern, Northeastern and central regions including Nairobi.

“The current heavy rains being experienced over several parts of the country are expected to continue on Sunday 24 November 2019 and 25 November. The rainfall intensities are expected to reduce from Wednesday over several parts of Kenya,” reads an alert from the Met department.

Northeastern, South Eastern and Central regions including Nairobi area. The rainfall intensities are expected to reduce from Wednesday 26th November, 2019 over several parts of Kenya. pic.twitter.com/R2zDd8du6f — Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) November 23, 2019

Members of the public have been warned to be on the lookout for potential floods, and avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and also not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.

At the same time, President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Police Service and Special Programmes in the rescue operation in West Pokot.

In a statement on Saturday, the Head of State also directed regional commissioners to move people in flood and landslide prone regions to safer grounds.

“To those whose loved ones are yet to be found, I assure you that the ongoing multi-agency rescue operation will continue until after every missing person is accounted for,” said the president in a statement.

“My thoughts and prayers, and those of our entire nation are with families, friends and relatives of those who lost their beloved ones in the unfortunate incident. Please accept my heartfelt condolences,” he added.

The president’s remarks comes in the wake of massive landslides that struck three villages in West Pokot on Saturday leaving more than 40 people feared dead.

Most of those affected were sleeping when the ground beneath them began moving and the landslides buried them in their homes.

Deputy President William Ruto also condoled with the bereaved families further urging those in vulnerable areas to be on high alert.