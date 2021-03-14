More pain at the pump as fuel prices increase

Motorists to smile as fuel hugely drops: Pump attendant fuels vehicle at Total Kimathi Street in Nairobi on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The prices of unleaded Premium and diesel have decreases by KShs 9.54 per litre and KShs 19.19 per Litre respectively while kerosene increased by Kshs 2.49 per litre. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

Motorists to smile as fuel hugely drops: Pump attendant fuels vehicle at Total Kimathi Street in Nairobi on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The prices of unleaded Premium and diesel have decreases by KShs 9.54 per litre and KShs 19.19 per Litre respectively while kerosene increased by Kshs 2.49 per litre. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO





Consumers will pay more for fuel products over the next month in the wake of price adjustments announced by the government on Sunday.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will increase by Sh7.63, Sh5.75, and Sh5.41 per litre respectively.

The changes take effect at midnight March 15, 2021.

According to EPRA, the increase in this month’s prices is a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 14.97per cent from US$391.24 per cubic metre in January 2021 to US$449.82 per cubic metre in February 2021.

During the same period Diesel increased by 12.29 per cent from US$ 377.55 per cubic metre to US$423.95 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 13.26 from US$347.19 per cubic metre to US$ 393.23 per cubic metre.

“Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shillings exchange rate appreciated by 0.20 per cent from Sh109.89 per dollar in January 2021 to Sh109.67 per dollar in February 2021,” read part of the statement from EPRA.

Following the announcement, Super Petrol will retail at Sh122.81, diesel at Sh107.66, and Kerosene at Sh97.85 per litre in Nairobi.

In Mombasa, Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Sh120.41, Sh105.27, and Sh95.46 per litre respectively.

While in Kisumu Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Sh123.36, Sh108.46, and Sh98.68 respectively.