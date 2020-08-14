More pain as pump prices go up for 3rd month





Life in Kenya has become harder after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced higher prices for fuel and kerosene.

In the latest EPRA monthly review, a litre of super petrol increases by Sh3.47, diesel goes up by Sh2.76 while kerosene goes up by Sh18.20.

Kerosene will now retail at Sh83.48 in Nairobi, up from the Sh65.45 per litre in July making it the biggest jump in prices to be announced today following fresh importation of the product that has not been on fuel orders since April.

Motorists, on the other hand, will also have to dig deeper into their pockets for the next 30 days as fuel prices also rose in the latest EPRA review announced on Friday.

In Nairobi, a litre of Super petrol and Diesel will now retail at Sh103.95 and Sh94.63 respectively.

“The prices are inclusive if the revised rates for Petroleum Development Levy on Super Petrol and Diesel as per Legal Notice No. 124 of 10th July 2020 and 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020,” EPRA said in the dispatch.

In a cycle that ends tonight, a litre of petrol in Nairobi was retailing at Sh100.48 while diesel and kerosene at Sh.91.87 and Sh65.45 respectively.

The previous cycle saw prices of the commodities increase by a litre of petrol in Nairobi retail at Sh89.10 while diesel sold at Sh74.57.

Friday’s increase marks the third month in a row for the commodity to be increased, prices take effect at midnight.