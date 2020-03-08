More deaths from road accidents so far this year as compared to 2019

There have been more deaths from road accidents this year as compared to a similar period last year, a survey by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revealed.

According to NTSA, the death toll until March 4, 2020 stood at 595 compared to last year during the same period which stood at 546.

“The most vulnerable category of victims are pedestrians. At least 249 were reported dead this year compared to last year where 200 lost their lives,” the survey reported.

Motorcyclists were second with at least 138 riders have died since the beginning of the year to March 4, 2020 compared to 114 during the same period in 2019.

The number of fatalities involving passengers reduced by 19 percent to 94 compared to 117 in 2019.

There was also a 36 percent decrease in the number of dead drivers in 2020, compared to last year’s first three months.

The number of deaths of pillion passengers stood at 63 compared to 40 in the first three months of last year.