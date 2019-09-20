‘Moral cop’ Ezekiel Mutua trains guns on ‘Pastor’ Ng’ang’a – VIDEO

‘Apostle’ James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism seems to have rubbed the Kenya Films Classification Board (KFCB) CEO , Ezekiel Mutua the wrong way after Mutua lashed out at the pastor for his recent bizarre theatrics which, according to him, are antiques by the preacher to trend online.

Addressing the media on Thursday, September 19, the KFCB boss warned that the government would start regulating religious institutions if they refuse to come up with a code of ethics to govern pastors.

“We hope that somebody is working on it because if they don’t then we are inviting government regulation to the churches. Please come forward and say that this practice it is not OK, let us self-regulate,” said Mutua.

He also called out rogue pastors who have cultist religious associations with the sole intent of fleecing their followers in the guise of religion, while at the same time urging the friends of Neno Evangelism’s founder, to reach out to him.

REGULATE CHURCHES

“Much as government should not regulate churches in terms of their faith, the conduct of the pastor must be called to account, you will not be allowed to con people publicly in the name of a pastor,” he said.

According to Mutua, the outrageous stunts pulled by the 66-year-old Neno Evangelism preacher were meant to make him attract attention and trend on social media.

Mutua is not the only leader who the veteran preacher seems to have rubbed the wrong way. Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, speaking to a local TV channel on Wednesday, also lashed out at Ng’ang’a stating that she would introduce a bill to curb pastors of his ilk.

This comes barely a week after the controversial city preacher refuted claims that he was deranged.