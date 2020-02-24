Moral cop bans gay-themed Indian movie in Kenya

The Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) has banned comedy-drama film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

According to KFCB boss Dr Ezekiel Mutua, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has deliberate attempt to legalise same-sex marriage, which is an affront the Kenyan constitution.

The film was presented by Crimson Multimedia Limited for examination and classification.

The film was set to premier on February 21, 2020 at IMAX.

The film, according to the moral cop, attempts to introduce children to same-sex relationships through song.

Press Statement by KFCB CEO @EzekielMutua on the banning of @Smzsofficial issued on 21st February 2020. pic.twitter.com/UepUxvGDka — KFCB (@InfoKfcb) February 21, 2020

“This movie is an affront to the Kenyan constitution, laws and culture as well as our society’s firm belief in the sacrosanct institution of family. According to our laws and constitution, family is the basic unit of society and is derived from a union between two people of the opposite gender,” reads a section of Mutua’s statement that announced the ban of the film.

“According to Kenya law: Section 165 of the Penal Code, homosexuality is illegal in Kenya and therefore, any films or broadcast content appearing to legalize, normalize or glorify the act is illegal, unacceptable and an affront to our cultural identity,” Mutua continues in the statement dated February 21, 2020

“It is against this background that the Board has restricted the said movie. Any attempt to distribute, broadcast, exhibit or possess such restricted material will be met with the full force of the law,” said Dr Ezekiel.