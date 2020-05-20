Monday declared public holiday for Idd-ul-Fitr celebrations

The Government has declared Monday, May 25, 2020 a public holiday to allow the Muslim community to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i made the declaration on Wednesday through a gazette notice.

FAST AND PRAY

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Monday, the 25th May, 2019 shall be a public holiday,” read part of the notice.

Idd-ul-Fitr follows the end of the holy month of Ramadhan during which Muslims are expected to fast and pray.

The holy month begins with the sighting of the moon, after the month of Shaaban, during which Muslims all over the world are expected to commence fasting.

RAMADHAN

During Ramadhan, Muslims fast during the day and break their fast after sunset.

They pray, recite the Koran and attend the Mosque frequently during which they pray in the wee hours of the night commonly referred to as Qiyamul Layl or Tahajud.

The Idd-ul-Fitr celebration is the culmination of 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

When Ramadhan ends, Shawwal begins. Muslims join for communal prayer, for listening to further sermons Khutba and engage in acts of charity.