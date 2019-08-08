Monday declared public holiday for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations

The Government has declared Monday as a public holiday to allow the Muslim faithfuls in the country to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i made the announcement in a gazette notice dated 8th August 2019, paving way for the celebrations.

Eid-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Abraham to follow Allah’s (God’s) command to sacrifice his son.

Eid-ul-Adha marks the end of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

It is one of the two Eid celebrations – Eid-ul-Adha and Eid ul-Fitr – and is often considered the holier of the two.

During the celebrations, Muslims conduct morning prayers which are held in open grounds after which they proceed home to celebrate with neighbors, friends, family and the poor.

The festival, which is expected to begin in the evening of August 11.