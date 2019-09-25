Moment when Wairimu confronted Cohen’s ‘killers’ during burial – VIDEO

Slain businessman Tob Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu has vowed to fight back and seek justice for the brutal murder of her husband.

When given a chance to speak during her husband’s burial which was held on Tuesday at the Jewish community cemetery along Prof Wangari Mathai Road, Wairimu accused some of Cohen’s friends and family members of pretending to be innocent yet they are guilty.

MURDER SUSPECT

“I’m not scared of anybody. One thing Tob taught me is not to take no for an answer. So, even in this I’m going to fight. And even as we stand here… the ones responsible for Tob’s death are here in sheep’s skin, your days are numbered,” Wairimu said.

She said that what she is going through has been painful, but she is glad that close friends have stuck with her.

“I do not have enough words to say thank you to the legal counsel. I have seen a few friends here and there. There are ‘fake’ family members, and those who are purporting to be family members. But, yours is another story,” she said.

She also thanked the prison authorities and all the other law enforcement officers, who let her attend her husband’s burial.

Ms Wairimu who is a suspect in her husband’s murder was allowed to attend the burial by the court under the tight watch of prison warders from Lang’ata Women’s Prison where she is being held in remand.

FINAL RITES

The funeral was initially slated to take place on Monday but was pushed to Tuesday after they failed to raise the required number of priests required to conduct the final rites.

Only eight priests, instead of the required 10, were available for the burial of the dutch tycoon.

According to Jewish customs, the final rites for a man of Cohen’s statute are supposed to be conducted by 10 priests and one Rabbi.

Cohen went missing on July 19, 2019 and his wife had told her friends that he had left for treatment in Thailand.

But Cohen’s sister, Gabriele Van Straten alerted the Dutch police that her brother was missing in Kenya.

Investigations by Directorate of Criminal Investigations later uncovered his body inside a septic tank in his Nairobi home, some 55 days after he disappeared.