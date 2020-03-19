Mombasa teacher lines up for Sh100 million world’s best teacher prize

Linah Anyango a Biology and Chemistry teacher from Changamwe secondary school, Mombasa, has been named in the top 50 shortlist for the Sh100 million Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Anyango and other finalists were shortlisted from more than 12,000 nominations and applications from over 140 countries around the world.

The Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2020 in partnership with UNESCO award is in its sixth year and is the largest prize of its kind. Last year, it was won by Kenyan science teacher Peter Tabichi.

The Global Teacher Prize was set up to recognise one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teacher’s play in society.

By unearthing thousands of stories of heroes that have transformed young people’s lives, the prize hopes to bring to life the exceptional work of millions of teachers all over the world.

Another Kenyan was shortlisted

After the announcement, 2019 Global Teacher Prize 2019 winner Tabichi, said that he was proud that another Kenyan was shortlisted.

“I am so proud that a Kenyan teacher has been shortlisted for the Global Teacher Prize 2020. Winning the prize last year was such an honour, but more than that it was a tremendous platform to help me promote STEM learning among young people in Africa. Linah Anyango is doing just that in the incredible work she does every day and I wish her all the best this year,” he said.

Anyango determined to do all she could to turn around the sense of hopelessness and low self-esteem felt by so many of the students at her school when she arrived 10 years ago.

She started a cultural music club which enabled the students to open up, share and appreciate each other’s culture and the beauty in their diversity, thus promoting peace among them and reducing radicalisation.

The top 50 shortlisted teachers are narrowed down to 10 finalist teachers by a Prize Committee, with that result announced in June 2020.

The winner will then be chosen from the 10 finalists by the Global Teacher Prize Academy.

All 10 finalists will be invited to London for the Award ceremony at the Natural History Museum on Monday 12 October 2020, where the winner will be announced live on stage.