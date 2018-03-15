Traffic on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway was temporarily halted on Thursday evening after a bridge over Athi River collapsed following heavy rains.
The bridge at Mto ya Mawe area, near the Kitengela turnoff, collapsed at around 4pm.
The nearby Green Park Estate is also partially submerged.
Machakos Base Commander Abdinasir Harun said traffic from Machakos and Mombasa has been diverted towards Kangundo Road.
And traffic leaving Nairobi has been diverted to Kangundo Road through Koma Road to Machakos, then to Konza and will rejoin the highway in Malili.
River Mawe near Green Park Estate along Mombasa Road. #NairobiRains #NairobiFloods pic.twitter.com/f0PJ8Posoz
— Brybell (@BryBell11) March 15, 2018
ALERT: The Athi river at Mto ya Mawe in Machakos County (Green Park area) has broken its banks and flooded over Mombasa Highway. As it is right now, the water is rising. Our emergency assessment is that the highway wil be cut off until tomorrow. The road is now CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/bIc9PQDDRa
— Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) March 15, 2018