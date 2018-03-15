Athi River broke its bank in the Green Park area on March 15, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

Traffic on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway was temporarily halted on Thursday evening after a bridge over Athi River collapsed following heavy rains.

The bridge at Mto ya Mawe area, near the Kitengela turnoff, collapsed at around 4pm.

The nearby Green Park Estate is also partially submerged.

Machakos Base Commander Abdinasir Harun said traffic from Machakos and Mombasa has been diverted towards Kangundo Road.

And traffic leaving Nairobi has been diverted to Kangundo Road through Koma Road to Machakos, then to Konza and will rejoin the highway in Malili.