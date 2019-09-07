Mombasa magistrate arrested over loss of Sh30m heroin

Mombasa Principal Magistrate Edgar Kagoni is among four people arrested by Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal in connections with the loss of 10kg of heroin.

The Heroin valued at Sh30million and cash of various currencies amounting to more than Sh600,000 were exhibits in an ongoing case in Mombasa Law Courts.

According to the DCI the Exhibits were handled “recklessly”.

“They have been arrested in connection with reckless handling of exhibits leading to the loss of 10kg of heroin valued at Sh30 million and cash of various currency valued over Sh600,000 in July this year at Mombasa law courts,” said the DCI.

NARCOTIC DRUGS

Others arrested in connection of the July 2018 incident at the Mombasa Law Courts include Kagoni, Mr. Abdalla Awadh Abubakar (executive assitant at Mombasa law courts), Mr. Lawrence Thoya Bayan(support staff at the court) and Mr. Onesmus Momanyi (court assistant in Ruiru).

The DCI said the four will be charged with obstruction with intent to defeat justice and aiding and abetting trafficking in narcotics.

The magistrate has been booked at Kilindini police cells while Abubakar is at Makupa police cells.

Bayan is being held at Nyali cells while Momanyi is at ICD Nairobi and will be moved to Mombasa.