Moi’s body to lie in State in Parliament for three days – VIDEO

The body of former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi will lie in State in Parliament from Saturday, February 8 to Monday, February 10, 2020, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has said.

This is to accord all Kenyans an opportunity to participate in public viewing and paying of last respects to the former president.

Kinyua said the body will be escorted from Lee Funeral Home in a military procession snaking through the city to Parliament where it will lie for three days.

“The cortege will leave the funeral home at 08:05am on Saturday and will be conveyed to Parliament Buildings with the casket being draped in the National Flag and escorted by the Family of President Moi,” said Kinyua.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is in the United States, will be the first to view the body on Saturday morning followed by state officials before the public is allowed to pay their last respects to the former president who died on Tuesday.

FUNERAL PROFESSION

On Tuesday February 11, the gun carriage and State Funeral Procession will make its way from Parliament Buildings to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the National Memorial Service.

The National Memorial Service will be an inter-denominational Service, led by the African Inland Church (AIC).

Kinyua has urged Kenyans to participate in the activities leading up to the burial of the late Moi.

“The Government encourages all Kenyans to participate in the State Ceremonies, and to also take time to honour the memory and legacy of the late Mzee Moi by reflecting on ways in which each one of us can foster the wellness of our Nation by creating a more peaceful, loving and united Kenya,” he said, urging Kenyans to plant a tree in memory of Moi.

Several Heads of State and former leaders of other countries have already confirmed attendance for the burial slated for Wednesday February 12, 2020.

“The Government continues to receive messages of condolences from foreign Governments, and we are in the process of compiling the list of Heads of State and Government and other foreign dignitaries who have indicated to us that they shall attend the State Memorial Service. The full list of attendees will be announced to the Nation in due course,” added Kinyua.

He said the former Head of State will be accorded full military ceremonial honours, which include, conveyance of the body of the former Head of State under escort in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honours and a 19 Gun-salute.