Moi was in hospital for four months until his death

Last year in October, just hours after the late retired President Daniel arap Moi spend a holiday named after him quietly at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County in the company of family and friends, he was rushed to The Nairobi Hospital where he would spend the next four months.

On that occassion, his long-serving Press Secretary, Lee Njiru, said Mzee Moi had been taken to hospital for a routine medical check-up accompanied by his physician, Dr David Silverstein.

HOSPITALIZATION

“Yes, I can confirm that Mzee Moi visited The Nairobi Hospital for a routine medical check-up. It is prudent for any human being to undergo regular medical check-ups, so there is nothing to worry about,” stated Mr Njiru.

But on Tuesday when news broke that Mzee Moi had died at Nairobi Hospital, Mr Njiru, said the late Moi’s health had been on steady decline since then.

“I have seen a steady decline. His decline was very worrying. He has been hospitalized since October 10th 2019 and has never left hospital,” Njiru said.

In December 2018, the former head of State was admitted to The Nairobi Hospital in what Dr Silverstein said was a routine medical examinations for a few nights.

He was discharged from the facility days later after his medical team gave him a clean bill of health following the check-ups.

On March 11, 2018, the former president left the country for Israel for a medical check-up and was admitted to Ichalov Hospital in Tel Aviv where he underwent a series of checks on his knee which has been giving him discomfort for some time.

LAST APPEARANCE

The problem with his knee began on July 30, 2006 after he was involved in an accident in Limuru.

Mr Moi was then travelling to Kabarak from Machakos where he had presided over a graduation ceremony at Scotts Theological College.

On January 27, 2017 the former president underwent a minor surgery on his knee at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

The senior Moi’s last public appearance was on October 26, 2017 where he cast his vote at the Kabarak University polling station.

However, unlike other voters, the former head of state did not leave his car, with a polling clerk assisting him cast his vote.

Moi, 95, died on Tuesday at the Nairobi Hospital at 5.20am in the presence of his family.