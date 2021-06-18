Moi grandson skips DNA test





Former President Daniel Moi’s grandson on Friday failed to avail himself for a DNA test meant to ascertain the paternity of two children.

As a result, Collins Kibet Moi risks facing contempt charges for reportedlyy disobeying court orders, after her former girlfriend Gladys Jeruto threatened to institute court proceedings.

In the orders issued on June 16 by senior resident magistrate Benjamin Limo, Moi was required to present himself at the Lancet laboratories on Friday, June 18 where his samples were to be extracted for analysis.

The sample was to be matched with that of two children whom he has disputed their paternity.

“The parties are hereby ordered to present themselves (in the company of their representatives or counsels) at the lancet laboratories n Nakuru on June 18 for their samples to be extracted for analysis,” ruled Limo.

However, Jeruto through her lawyer David Mongeri told Nairobi News Moi did not appear at the hospital nor communicated his whereabouts.

“My clients appeared at the hospital in the morning and stayed until the afternoon but Moi did not. Neither he nor his lawyers’ phone calls were going through,” said Mongeri.

The woman has now threatened to move back to court seeking orders to compel Moi to appear and be punished for disobeying the orders.

Surprisingly, it was Moi who had applied to have the DNA test conducted to confirm whether or not he was the biological father to the minors aged 11 and nine.

Jeruto filed the case in march accusing Moi of abandoning his children for eight years.

She sought orders compelling the younger Moi to pay sh 1 million monthly for the children’s support.

In his response, Moi sought to confirm the paternity of the minors before the case could proceed leading to the orders for the DNA test.