Former President Daniel arap Moi. FILE PHOTO

Former President Daniel arap Moi has been discharged from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv where he underwent a series of medical check-ups.

According to a statement released by the former Head of State’s Kabarak office on Thursday, Mr Moi, 93, will be on his way home soon.

“The former president has been released from hospital after doctors gave him a clean bill of health. He had a medical check-up on his knee which had been causing him discomfort,” read the statement.

His long-serving press secretary Lee Njiru told the Nation that the former president is in a jovial mood, in good spirits and will visit some holy and historical sites in Israel before returning home.

The former Head of State left the country for Israel on March 11.

MEDICAL CHECK-UP

He flew out of the country in the company of his physician, Dr David Silverstein, and his son, Senator Gideon Moi.

On Wednesday, the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dismissed as fake news information circulating on social media about the state of health of the former president.

The Ministry stated that Mzee Moi was in Tel Aviv for a routine medical check-up that had been highly successful.

The government also said that Mzee Moi had wished fellow Kenyans well.

Mr Moi has not been active in public affairs in the recent past and has been out of the limelight.

PUBLIC APPEARANCE

His last public appearance was on October 26, 2017, when he cast his vote at the Kabarak University polling station during the repeat presidential election.

However, unlike other voters, the former head of state voted from his car with a polling clerk assisting him cast his ballot.

He has been meeting delegations at his Kabarak home.

On January 27, 2017, the former president underwent a minor surgery on his knee at a Nairobi hospital.

The knee problem began on July 30, 2006, following a crash involving his Range Rover and a Nissan pick-up at Rukuma in Limuru.